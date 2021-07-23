STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ganesh Godiyal appointed Uttarakhand Congress chief; Pritam Singh made CLP leader

Former chief minister Harish Rawat has been made the Campaign Committee chief for Uttarakhand, where assembly elections will be held early next year, a party statement said.

Published: 23rd July 2021 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ganesh Godiyal

New Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal (Photo | Twitter/@arjunmodhwadia)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday appointed Ganesh Godiyal as president of the Pradesh Congress Committee in Uttarakhand, replacing Pritam Singh who has been made the new CLP leader.

Former chief minister Harish Rawat has been made the Campaign Committee chief for Uttarakhand, where assembly elections will be held early next year, a party statement said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also appointed four working presidents for the Uttarakhand party unit--Jeet Ram, Bhuwan Kapri, Tilak Raj Behar and Ranjit Rawat.

"Congress president has appointed Ganesh Godiyal as the new president of Uttarakhand PCC.

Pritam Singh has been appointed as the new Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

Jeet Ram, Bhuwan Kapri, Tilak Raj Behar and Ranjit Rawat have been appointed as new working presidents of Uttarakhand Congress," the statement said.

Gandhi also appointed new chairmen of the Campaign Committee, Coordination Committee, Manifesto Committee and Core Committee for the Uttarakhand Congress.

While Harish Rawat will be the Campaign Committee chairman, Rajya Sabha member Pradeep Tamta will be the vice chairman and Dinesh Aggarwal the convener.

Aryendra Sharma has been appointed as the new treasurer of the Uttarakhand unit of the party, the statement noted.

The Uttarakhand Congress Core Committee will be chaired by AICC in-charge Devendra Yadav, and will have 16 members, including newly-appointed state party chief Dinesh Godiyal, Pritam Singh and Harish Rawat.

Former Uttarakhand PCC chief Kishore Upadhyay has been appointed chairman of the Uttarakhand Coordination Committee of the Congress, while former minister Navprabhat will be chairman of the Manifesto Committee.

Former MP Mahendra Pal will be its vice chairman.

Former AICC secretary Prakash Joshi has been appointed as the new chairman of Uttarakhand PCC Election Management Committee and Rajinder Bhandari its vice chairman.

Sumit Hridayesh has been appointed chairman of the Publicity Committee and Sarojani Kainthura as its vice chairperson, it said.

Uttarakhand PCC vice president Dhirendra Pratap Singh has been made the chairman of Outreach Committee, while Vijay Saraswat will be the new chairman of the Training Programme Committee, the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganesh Godiyal Uttarakhand COngress chief Pritam Singh
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp