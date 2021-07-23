STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: COVID patient dies day after hospital collects his sperm as per HC order

The 32-year-old man was on life support at Sterling Hospital as he was suffering from multi-organ failure following coronavirus infection.

Published: 23rd July 2021 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A day after a Vadodara-based private hospital collected the sperm of a COVID-19 patient as per the Gujarat High Court's directions following a plea filed by his wife, the man died.

The lawyer of the man's wife gave this information on Friday.

The 32-year-old man was on life support at Sterling Hospital as he was suffering from multi-organ failure following coronavirus infection.

"The hospital had informed us that they had extracted the sperm of my client's husband shortly after the high court gave a go-ahead for it on Tuesday evening. But he passed away on Thursday," Nilay Patel, the woman's lawyer, said.

"Further hearing in the case is scheduled today," he added.

The patient's wife had moved the high court on Tuesday, saying that she wanted to have his child through IVF/ART procedure, but he was not in a condition to give consent for the collection of his sperm.

As per doctors, his chances of survival were slim, the plea had said.

She had approached the court after the hospital demanded a court order to collect his sperm for IVF.

Granting an urgent hearing to the woman, Justice Ashutosh J Shastri had directed the hospital to collect the man's sperm as soon as possible and store it appropriately.

Anil Nambiar, zonal director at Sterling Hospital, where the patient is admitted, had told reporters on Wednesday that the doctors had successfully extracted sperm of the patient on Tuesday night, within hours of receiving the court's order.

"The patient's family decided to carry out the procedure. But we needed the consent of the individual on whom the process is to be carried out. Since he is critical and cannot give his consent, we could do so only if the court allowed," Nambiar had told the media on Wednesday, adding that the IVF procedure will be carried out after the court allows it.

The high court had noted in the order on Tuesday that "interim relief is granted in an extraordinary urgent situation" and it "shall be subject to the outcome of the petition".

Further hearing about the granting permission for IVF/ART procedure has been scheduled on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sterling Hospital IVF Coronavirus COVID-19 Pregnancy
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp