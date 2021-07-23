STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

If there can be census for cats and dogs, why not one for OBC community: Tejashwi Yadav to PM Modi

Yadav said that unless the actual number of backward classes is not known, welfare schemes for them cannot be formulated.

Published: 23rd July 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav (File photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Reiterating for continued demand of a caste-based census, leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Thursday questioned PM Modi about the lack of one for people belonging to the OBC category.

Tejashwi took to his Twitter handle and said that BJP supported caste census in both the houses of Bihar, but in the Parliament itself, the minister of state, who also belongs to a backward caste, announced against conducting it.

“Why does the central government not want to conduct the OBC census?  Why is BJP nurturing so much hatred for the people of backward or extreme backward classes? he asked, lashing out at the Centre.

READ MORE | No Census of castes other than SC and ST, says Centre in Parliament

Slamming the BJP, he also questioned why a census of animals like elephants and horses, dogs, cats, lions, among others can be carried out but not one for those hailing from the OBC category.

He added that unless the actual number of backward classes is not known, welfare schemes for them cannot be formulated.

“How will their educational, social, political, and economic betterment happen?  How will the budget be allocated in proportion to the numbers of people of OBC and extremely poor classes without census? Our party has fought a long battle for the caste census and will continue to fight,” Tejashwi said.

The RJD in Bihar has been demanding a caste-based census for a long time. After RJD, the ruling JD-U has also advocated for it for the OBC community and other backward classes.

Resolutions to this effect were adopted and passed unanimously in the Bihar Assembly in 2019 and 2020.

Local political experts said that denial of BJP-led central government in conducting caste census has proven to be a major blow for both the RJD and the JD-U.

They opine that JD-U's opposition to the New Population Policy law enacted by the UP government led the BJP to deny the conduct of caste census.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Caste based census Tejashwi Yadav PM Modi
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp