J&K Police seeks cooperation from public in terror website case

Published: 23rd July 2021 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Police (Photo | PTI)

Police claimed a major breakthrough by arresting culprits behind the 'terror and intimidation machinery' (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Police on Friday issued a public notice in connection with a case related to a blog site, seeking cooperation from the public to voluntarily provide their accounts of interactions with the accused and arrested persons.

Police have received inputs from several quarters that a number of rumours and apprehensions are floating around centering the arrest and investigation of several accused persons in connection with an enquiry into the HYPERLINK "http://kashmirfight.wordpress.com" kashmirfight.wordpress.com" related matters, a police spokesman said.

On Saturday last, police claimed a major breakthrough by arresting culprits behind the "terror and intimidation machinery" -- HYPERLINK "http://kashmirfight.wordpress.com"  "kashmirfight.wordpress.com", which, they said, led to the killings of a prominent journalist, an advocate and a businessman in Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesman said the examination of individuals, records, documents and verification of facts and circumstances suggests that a sizeable number of persons have variously transacted with one or more of the arrested accused persons.

"It is understandable that some of these interactions are on account of genuine professional or allied requirements. To segregate the genuine from the fraudulent, cooperation from the members of the general public is solicited," he said.

The individuals could volunteer and provide their accounts of the interaction and transactions they have had with the accused persons, the spokesman said.

This way both sides -- the investigating authority and the persons requiring to be further investigated -- would come to be decided speedily, efficiently and with minimum hassles, he added.

The spokesman asked such persons to seek an appointment with the chief investigating officer, SP East Srinagar, Tanushree, and email their information and request letters to HYPERLINK "mailto:aspeastsgr@jkpolice.gov.in"aspeastsgr@jkpolice.gov.in.

Police has said that HYPERLINK "http://kashmirfight.wordpress.com"kashmirfight.wordpress.com was being run by "a white collar terrorist syndicate whose task was to prepare a strategic hit list of government officers, journalists, social activists, lawyers and political functionaries".

"They were assessed by the syndicate to be responsible for harming the overarching objectives of furthering and sustaining the Pakistani-supported terrorist programme with the eventual aim of secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian union and its eventual annexation with Pakistan," the police said last week.

With the arrest of the kingpins and the discovery of a huge number of digital devices and the analysis of the data therein, it is expected that the ultimate plans behind the murder of journalist Shujat Bukhari, advocate Babar Qadri and businessman Satpal Nischal would come to the fore, they had said.

