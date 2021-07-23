Kolkata diary

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

NGT seeks status report on CNG pipeline project

The Eastern Zonal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the state government to submit a status report on the project to bring environment-friendly Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to Kolkata ad other parts of the state. The bench, comprising Justice Amit Sthalekar and expert member Saibal Dasgupta, also asked the state to bring on record, the district-wise action plan to lay CNG pipelines. Earlier, the tribunal had only stressed on transporting CNG to Kolkata and Howrah. Three other states involved in the 858-km pipeline project—Uttar Pradesh Bihar and Jharkhand—have already completed the process of land acquisition.

Entry to West Bengal from Assam restricted

West Bengal health department has ordered the administrations of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts, which share borders with Assam, to impose restrictions on the entry of people from the neighbouring state because of a surge in Covid cases there. People from Assam, who wish to enter West Bengal from Assam, has to be either fully vaccinated or will have to show an RT-PCR negative report issued not more than 72 hours ahead of his or her travel. Health department has deployed its staff in the two districts to ensure that the guidelines are properly followed. “Strict vigil is being observed in the border check-points. It is mandatory to meet the requirements to enter West Bengal,” an official of the state health department.

NIT Durgapur allows students to return

NIT Durgapur is now allowing research scholars who have taken both doses of Covid vaccine to return to the campus. They must give an undertaking stating that they have taken both doses of a vaccine. The undertaking must contain the dates when the doses were administred. A notice issued by the institute said all wiling PhD scholars/project staff who have been vaccinated with both the first and and the second doses may be allowed to come to the institute/hostel on August 1, subject to recommendations from their supervisor or the head of the department.

IIT-Kharagpur to let 900 scholars work in campus

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has fixed a cap on the number of research scholars allowed on the campus, in light of the Covid situation. Officials said a maximum of 900 research scholars will be allowed inside the campus at a time. As and when scholars complete their research and leave, more will be called in, an official said. The institute has more than 3,500 research scholars. As of now, the research scholars who were staying in the campus are the ones who will be permitted to return to the institute.

