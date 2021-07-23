STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra landslides: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for next of kin of deceased

PM Narendra Modi said the situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is being provided to the affected.

Published: 23rd July 2021 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a landslide in Maharashtra's coastal Raigad district and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

Modi said the situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is being provided to the affected.

Thirty-six people were killed in a landslide near a village in coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred near Talai village in Mahad tehsil on Thursday evening.

ALSO READ | 71 killed in landslides, rain-related incidents in Maharashtra

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is being provided to the affected," the prime minister said.

Prime Minisgter Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to a landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra, according to a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The PMO said Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

Earlier, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also condoled the loss of lives.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to landslides following heavy rains in Raigad, Maharashtra. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a tweet.

ALSO WATCH:

