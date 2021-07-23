Maharashtra landslides: Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to assist in relief work

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a landslide in Maharashtra's coastal Raigad district, and appealed to party workers to assist in relief and rescue work.

Thirty-six people were killed in a landslide near Talai village in Mahad tehsil of Raigad, police said.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I appeal to Congress workers to assist in relief and rescue work. Rains continue to cause disaster and disruptions in many parts of Maharashtra. Please stay safe," Gandhi said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the former Congress chief said his thoughts were with brothers and sisters in Telangana facing massive floods.

"I appeal to Congress workers to provide all possible assistance in the rescue operations. There are still warnings of more heavy rainfall. Please take care and stay safe," he said.

Several low-lying areas were inundated and road links disrupted in Telangana on Friday, following heavy rains during the last two days.

