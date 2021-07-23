STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC gives liberty to UPSC aspirants to make representation to authority for extra chance

The apex court said the authority may consider all aspects of the matter and take a "lenient view" in light of the situation prevailing at the relevant time.

Published: 23rd July 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said UPSC civil service aspirants, who could not appear in their last attempt exam on account of directions regarding isolation of COVID-19 patients and their family members, can make representation to appropriate authority seeking one more chance.

The apex court said the authority may consider all aspects of the matter and take a "lenient view" in light of the situation prevailing at the relevant time.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjeev Khanna was hearing pleas seeking extra chance for aspirants who could not appear in their last attempt in October 2020 exam as either they or their family members were infected with COVID-19 and were in isolation as per the directions issued by the local authorities under the Disaster Management Act.

"According to the writ petitioners, they form a separate class - as they were forced not to appear in the examination on the given date(s) on account of directions issued by the local authorities under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, including the general directions regarding isolation of Covid-19 patients and family members of Covid-19 patients," the bench noted in its order.

The apex court observed that it may have "full sympathy" with the applicants and similarly placed students for the difficult situation and the resultant consequences they may suffer but the issues raised by them are covered by the verdict delivered by a three-judge bench in February this year.

"The only indulgence that can be shown to the petitioners, including the applicants (interveners/impleaders), is to allow them to make representation to the appropriate authority, who may consider all aspects of the matter and take a lenient view in the light of the prevailing situation at the relevant time, if so advised," the bench said.

The bench, which disposed of the pleas, said it is not expressing any opinion either way with regard to the feasibility of resolution of the issues so raised and all the aspects in that regard are left open.

In its February 24 verdict, the apex court had dismissed a plea seeking extra attempt for those who had either exhausted their last chance in the 2020 preliminary exam amid the Covid-19 pandemic or got age barred from appearing in future tests.

During the hearing, one of the counsel appearing for the applicants said that some of the aspirants could not appear in the exam as either they or their family members were infected with Covid-19 and they could not go out of their home because of the guidelines regarding isolation of such patients.

"Either we grant relief to everybody or we don't grant it," the bench orally observed during the hearing, adding, "otherwise there will be huge chaos".

It said the judgement delivered in February this year "closes the chapter".

In its February verdict, the apex court had dismissed the petition filed by civil service aspirants and clarified that its decision would not restrict the Centre in exercising its discretion in future to deal with the difficulties as projected to the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court UPSC
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp