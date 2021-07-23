STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC MPs unanimously choose Mamata Banerjee as its parliamentary party's chairperson

Announcing this at a press conference in Delhi, Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien said Mamata Banerjee has been the guiding force behind the TMC parliamentary party for a long time.

Published: 23rd July 2021 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TMC MPs have unanimously chosen party supremo Mamata Banerjee, who is also the chief minister of West Bengal, as the chairperson of its parliamentary party.

Announcing this at a press conference in Delhi, Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien said she has been the guiding force behind the TMC parliamentary party for a long time.

"We are just formalising a reality. Our chairperson is a seven-time Member of Parliament. She has the vision to guide the parliamentary party. She has the experience and insight. She was anyway guiding us," he said.

ALSO READ | Mamata Banerjee to scan, approve replies to parliamentary questions, says official

The decision has been taken both at a conceptual and tactical level, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said.

"She has been a call away always. We feel more empowered," O'Brien said.

He also said that all TMC MPs unanimously chose Banerjee as their leader.

Banerjee is not a member of parliament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee TMC
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp