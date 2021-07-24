STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amit Shah to chair meeting of N-E CMs Saturday, likely to take up border issue

Giving detail of Shah's program, the officials said he will inaugurate the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Mawiong in the outskirts of Shillong and the Cryogenic Plant at the New Shillong Township.

Published: 24th July 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving here on two days visit Saturday to chair a meeting with the Chief Ministers of eight Northeastern states in which interstate border issues might be taken up, officials said.

In addition, Shah has some official engagements in Meghalaya during his stay.

Officials said Friday that Shah will be chairing a closed-door meeting with the CMs, Chief Secretaries and police chiefs of all the NE states on Saturday, where among other issues, the chief ministers are likely to discuss the interstate boundary issues plaguing the region.

Northeastern states include Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Assam has boundary conflicts with Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram.

Giving detail of Shah's program, the officials said he will inaugurate the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Mawiong in the outskirts of Shillong and the Cryogenic Plant at the New Shillong Township.

The union minister is also scheduled to visit Sohra (erstwhile Cherrapunji) on Sunday to inaugurate an afforestation project, to inaugurate the Greater Sohra Water Supply Scheme and he is scheduled to pay a visit to the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram there.

Sohra is about 65 km South of Shillong and on a clear sunny day, one can get a full view of the plains of Bangladesh.

The home minister has scheduled a 30 minutes meeting with the leaders of civil organisations where he is expected to give a patient hearing to their grievances, a senior official said.

The organisations are all prepared to apprise the union home minister on various issues of the state which included the need to implement the inner Llne permit (ILP), inter-state border disputes, inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule and amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, sources close to the organisations said.

Security has been beefed up here ahead of the visit of the union home minister, officials said.

Police and paramilitary forces have been directed to stay alert, keep a strict vigil and intensify patrolling in the city, especially in the vicinity of the venue and the roads leading to the ISBT and New Shillong Township as Shah is scheduled to inaugurate both the projects, they said.

A mock drill to facilitate smooth movement of the union minister cavalcade from the helipad to the venue was also undertaken since Thursday as part of the security arrangements.

All markets and business establishments here have been ordered shut on Saturday and Sunday by the district administration despite the lockdown being relaxed to avoid any law and order issues, a senior home department official told PTI.

He said all necessary measures are being done in coordination with the state police, central agencies, and the paramilitary forces in all the places the minister is scheduled to visit during his two day-visit to the state beginning Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp