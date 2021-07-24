STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Approval given to use Coronil as supporting measure in Covid management: MoS Health

The MoS was responding to a question on whether the Centre has upgraded the license for Patanjali Ayurved's Coronil from an "immunity booster" to a "supporting measure" in treating COVID.

Published: 24th July 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Coronil Tablet

The Ayurvedic concoction was launched as a cure for Covid-19 by Baba Ramdev’s company. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The State Licensing Authority of Uttarakhand has granted license for Coronil tablet to be used as supporting measure in the management of COVID-19 without claiming cure following the advice of a review committee set up by the AYUSH ministry, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, in a written reply, said the Interdisciplinary Technical Review Committee (ITRC) setup by the AYUSH ministry reviewed the application submitted by the Patanjali Research Foundation Trust for "updating the AYUSH license for Divya Coronil tablet" from "immunity booster' to "medicine for COVID-19'.

The committee suggested that the tablet may be used as supporting measure in Covid management, she said.

"The application titled "Updating AYUSH license for Divya Coronil tablet from Immunity booster to Medicine for COVID-19' submitted by Patanjali Research Foundation Trust, Haridwar, Uttarakhand to this Ministry, was placed before the ITRC on October 27, 2020 for examination of the applications/claims on patent and propriety (P&P) ASU&H medicines with new indications or repurposing of licensed P&P, ASU&H medicines for COVID-19," Pawar said in her reply.

"The ITRC reviewed the study and it was suggested that it may be used as a supporting measure in Covid. The State Licensing Authority was also informed that Coronil tablet may be used as supporting measure in the management of COVID-19 without claiming cure," she added.

The MoS was responding to a question on whether the Centre has upgraded the license for Patanjali Ayurved's Coronil from an "immunity booster" to a "supporting measure" in treating COVID-19 and the details thereof along with the data/studies based on which such an upgrade was approved.

Explaining the rules under which such an approval was granted, Pawar said the regulatory provisions for granting license and approval of Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy drugs are prescribed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules 1945.

The Section 3(a) and Section 3(h) define all Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani medicines intended for internal or external use for or in the diagnosis, treatment, mitigation or prevention of diseases or disorder in human beings or animals, and manufactured exclusively in accordance with the formulae described in, the authoritative books of Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani Tibb systems of medicine, specified in the First Schedule.

"The State Licensing Authority Uttarakhand has granted license of drug Coronil after examination of the application submitted by the applicant. The State Licensing Authority Ayurveda, Government of Uttarakhand was informed that Coronil tablet may be used as supporting measure in the management of COVID-19 without claiming cure," the minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronil COVID-19 AYUSH ministry
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp