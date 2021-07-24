STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

As COVID-19 cases fall, Kishore Kumar's college to celebrate his birth anniversary

The celebration at Christian College, a much-awaited annual affair, which sees new and old students regale the audience with songs and anecdotes of Kumar, could not be held last year.

Published: 24th July 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kishore Kumar. (File Photo)

By PTI

INDORE: The college in Indore in Madhya Pradesh in which legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar studied in the 1940s on Friday said it would celebrate his birth anniversary on August 4 as the coronavirus situation was now under control.

The celebration at Christian College, a much-awaited annual affair, which sees new and old students regale the audience with songs and anecdotes of Kumar, could not be held last year due to the pandemic, said Principal Amit David.

"This year, as COVID-19 cases have come down, we have decided to celebrate Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary on August 4," he told PTI.

Kumar, who was born in Khandwa in 1929, studied in the college between 1946 and 1948, and stayed in a hostel in the campus, before following his elder brother Ashok Kumar to Mumbai to make his mark in tinsel town.

By the time Kumar died on October 13, 1987, he was among the most famous film personalities the country had ever seen.

The state on Friday recorded 11 COVID-19 cases that raised its tally of infections to 7,91,732, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries reached 7,81,048, while the toll stood at 10,512, as no fresh fatalities were reported, the official said, adding that the central state currently has 172 active cases.

With the addition of 73,709 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state rose to 1,38,53,243, the official said.

As per the official release, 2,68,58,028 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 18,571 were given on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,732, new cases 11, death toll 10,512 (no change), recovered 7,81,048, active cases 172, number of tests so far 1,38,53,243.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kishore Kumar COVID-19 Christian College
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp