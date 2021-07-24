STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR registered for flouting Covid norms at Navjot Sidhu's installation ceremony as Punjab Congress chief

The case was lodged against unidentified persons who came from different districts of Punjab and assembled at Punjab Congress Bhawan here, they said.

Published: 24th July 2021 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Newly appointed Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu being congratulated by supporters at Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh,

Newly appointed Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu being congratulated by supporters at Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Chandigarh Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines during the installation ceremony of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief.

A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act has been registered, police said on Saturday.

They did not maintain social distancing norms and also did not wear masks, police added.

The case was registered at Sector 11police station, they said.

Scores of Congress supporters had assembled at Punjab Congress Bhawan on Friday for the installation ceremony of Sidhu as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president.

