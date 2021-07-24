STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire at farmers' protest site on Singhu border, tent damaged 

Published: 24th July 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers at Singhu border during their protest against farm laws.

Farmers at Singhu border near Delhi during their protest against farm laws. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SONIPAT: A tent was damaged as a fire broke out at the farmers' protest site on the Delhi's Singhu border on Saturday, police said.

A police official said no loss of human life was reported in this incident.

Farmers have been camping at Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the Centre's three contentious farm laws and a new law to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

However, the government has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.

Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over the farm laws.

Comments

