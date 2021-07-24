STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana extends lockdown till August 2

The lockdown relaxations, with respect to opening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places, corporate offices, will continue as currently in place.

Published: 24th July 2021 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

covid-19 lockdown, coronavirus lockdown

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government Saturday extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state by another week till August 2 to curb the spread of the pandemic.

"The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another week, that is from July 26 (5 am onwards) to August 2 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana," according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan in exercise of powers under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

According to the order, the conduct of entrance and recruitment examinations by different universities, institutions, government departments and recruitment agencies are allowed in the state while adhering to Covid protocols.

The order said restaurants in malls are allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from 10 am to 11 pm and standalone restaurants from 8 am to 11 pm subject to adherence to social distancing norms and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

These timings will not be applicable to restaurants in hotels.

In the previous order, the state government had allowed all restaurants and bars including those in hotels and malls to open from 10 am to 11 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted up to 11 pm.

Meanwhile, the lockdown relaxations, with respect to opening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places, corporate offices, will continue as currently in place.

"Now, after duly considering the fact that although the Covid positivity rate and the number of new Covid positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the Covid pandemic the 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana' is extended for another week," as per the order.

The state government has termed the lockdown "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)".

Haryana Saturday reported one COVID-19 related death, taking the cumulative toll to 9,617, while 13 fresh infections pushed the total infection case count to 7,69,717.

The Haryana government had imposed the lockdown in the state on May 3 in view of the prevailing Covid situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana lockdown coronavirus
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp