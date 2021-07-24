STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMD sounds 'orange alert' for 24 districts of Madhya Pradesh, thunderstorm likely in Bhopal, Indore 

Rain or thunderstorm with showers were likely in most of the ten divisions of the state.

Published: 24th July 2021 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

rain umbrella social distancing crowding mask

Image of people in rain used for representational purpose. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an 'orange alert' warning of "heavy to very heavy" rainfall in 24 districts of Madhya Pradesh as showers continued to lash large parts of the state.

The alert was valid till Sunday morning, said senior meteorologist P K Saha from the IMD Bhopal office.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning might occur in isolated places in the districts of Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Umarai, Dindori, Katni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Vidisha and Sehore, Rajgarh, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Dewas, Agar Malwa, Ashok Nagar and Shivpuri, he said.

Besides, rain or thunderstorm with showers were likely in most of the ten divisions of the state including Bhopal, Indore and Chambal, Saha told PTI.

Susner in Agar-Malwa district received the highest 211 mm rainfall in Western Madhya Pradesh in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, he said. Umaria city received the highest rainfall of 170.5 mm in Eastern MP during this period.

