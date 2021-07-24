STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Army ramping up drone-jamming mechanism along LoC

The Pakistan Army has been repairing and building its military infrastructure in border areas, even though peace prevails following the ceasefire agreement.

Published: 24th July 2021 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

A drone shot down by J&K Police in Akhnoor area of Jammu on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Under the increasing threat of drone attacks, Indian Army has decided to increase its jamming capability along the Line of Control (LoC) by augmenting the use of available equipment and also by investing into new procurement.

An official said that while peace prevails along the LoC, drones have become a concern and the army wants to quickly increase its capability.

“We have imported jammers as we are in a hurry to expand the ranges of these jammers. Among the stuff procured are bigger jammers for forward bases,” added the official. These jammers are bought not just from the Defence Research and Development Organisation, but also from some Indian start-up companies.

There have been multiple drone sightings along the LoC and International Borders since the twin-drone attack at the Jammu air base on June 27. However, it has been confirmed that firing along LoC has stopped and both armies are adhering to agreements.

“Both sides are respecting the ceasefire agreement. Amidst all that, we can see repairing and construction activities of the military infrastructure going on on the Pakistan side,” the official said.

India is also carrying out repair work of its own defences, including the communication trench (which soldiers use to move while firing and shelling is on), bunkers (to sit and keep a watch and counter the enemy) and community bunkers (for civilians and their animals).

“Pakistan aims to ease the strategic pressure built up after the Financial Action Task Force designating it in Grey List and withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan,” said the official.

Before the February agreement between the neighbours, the two armies had been firing at each other violating the ceasefire agreement.

Even mortars and artillery shells used to be fired leading to damage to houses and loss of lives of people and cattle.

