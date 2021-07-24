INX Media case: Delhi court issues notice to ED on P Chidambaram's plea 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court in Delhi on Saturday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on an application moved by former Union Minister P Chidambaram seeking various documents related to the INX Media money laundering case.

Special Judge M K Nagpal issued notice to the ED and sought its response by August 9.

The court was hearing an application moved by advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana on behalf of Chidambaram, seeking a direction to the ED to supply various documents along with the chargesheet filed in the case.

It also sought that the ED rectify the discrepancies in the page numbering of the record and also supply missing documents.

Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case on August 21, 2019. On October 16 that year, the ED arrested him in a related money-laundering case. Six days later, on October 22, the apex court granted bail to Chidambaram in the case lodged by the CBI.

In the ED case, he got bail on December 4, 2019.

The CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Subsequently, the ED had lodged the money-laundering case.

The former Union Minister's son Karti Chidambaram was arrested by CBI in February 2018 and he was granted bail in March 2018 in INX Media corruption case.

He was granted interim bail from the Delhi high court in the money laundering case.