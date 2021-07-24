STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra floods: 34 NDRF teams engaged in rescue operations, rescued over 1,800 stranded people so far

At least 76 people have died, 38 have been injured and 59 are missing after many areas in Maharashtra were hit by floods and landslides.

Published: 24th July 2021 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Kolhapur

NDRF team carries out rescue and relief operations at a flood-affected area in Kolhapur. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has enhanced the number of its teams from 26 to 34 for undertaking rescue operations in the coastal areas of Maharashtra that have been hit by landslides and floods triggered by heavy rainfall.

A spokesperson for the federal contingency force said these teams are being deployed in affected areas of Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Satara, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Pune and Nagpur for rescue and relief work after consultation with the state administration.

"In view of the severity of the situation, additional eight NDRF teams have been airlifted from Kolkata and Vadodara base which are being deployed in affected areas of Maharashtra," the spokesperson said.

"This will take the total NDRF deployment to 34 teams," the spokesperson said.

The NDRF teams have rescued about 1,800 stranded people and evacuated 87 people to safer places till now, he said.

"These teams have also retrieved 52 bodies from various landslide sites and extensive searches are on for the missing persons," he said.

The force is constantly tracking the India Meteorological Department's weather forecast and the Central Water Commission's report with regard to Mumbai and coastal districts of the Konkan region in Maharashtra that are witnessing heavy rainfall since the last few days, the spokesperson said.

An NDRF team usually has 47 personnel and they are equipped with life-saving equipment, inflatable boats and tree and pole cutters.

At least 76 people have died, 38 have been injured and 59 are missing after many areas in Maharashtra were hit by floods and landslides.

Raigad district seems the worst-affected by the rain fury where 47 people lost their lives, including 37 in the landslide at Taliye village on Thursday, according to the state disaster management department.

