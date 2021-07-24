STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Save Lakshadweep forum activists to stage protest against Praful Patel on July 26

The forum said Justice P K Shamsudeen will inaugurate the protest and Congress MP Hibi Eden, NCP state chief P C Chacko, and other political leaders will participate.

Published: 24th July 2021 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel

Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel (Photo | Praful Patel Official Twitter)

By PTI

KOCHI: The 'Save Lakshadweep forum' in Kerala on Saturday said it will organise a protest in front of the Reserve Bank here on July 26, when the islands administrator Praful Khoda Patel will reach the city on his way to the archipelago.

Leaders from almost all political parties including the CPI(M), CPI, Congress, NCP and various organisations will take part in the protest, coordinator of 'Save Lakshadweep, Kerala Janakeeya Kootayma', T A Mujeeb Rahman said.

The residents of the islands are seeking repeal of the proposed Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation (LDAR), the Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (PASA or the Goonda Act), and the Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation (LAPR).

Expressing solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep, the Kerala Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution demanding the recall of Patel and requesting the Centre's immediate intervention to protect the lives and livelihood of the islanders.

The forum said Justice P K Shamsudeen will inaugurate the protest and Congress MP Hibi Eden, NCP state chief P C Chacko, and other political leaders will participate.

An archipelago located in the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep has been witnessing protests by locals over the recent actions and administrative reforms being implemented by Patel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Save Lakshadweep Praful Patel
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death toll in central China floods rises to 56, losses mount to $10 billion
Silver medallist India's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai during the victory ceremony of women's 49kg weightlifting competition during Tokyo Olympic 2020 on July 24, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account on day 1 as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver | Roundup
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp