STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

535 new fatalities take India's COVID-19 death toll to 4,20,551

A decline of 765 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Published: 25th July 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler to test for COVID-19 at a train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India added 39,742 new cases of coronavirus infection taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,13,71,901, while the death toll rose to 4,20,551 with 535 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases have declined to 4,08,212 and comprise 1.30 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.36 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decline of 765 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

As many as 17,18,756 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 45,62,89,567.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.31 per cent .

It has been less than three per cent for 34 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.24 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,05,43,138, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 43.31 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The 535 new fatalities include 224 from Maharashtra and 98 from Kerala.

A total of 4,20551 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,31,429 from Maharashtra, 36,352 from Karnataka, 33,889 from Tamil Nadu, 25,041 from Delhi, 22,749 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,064 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus India covid deaths
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death toll in central China floods rises to 56, losses mount to $10 billion
Silver medallist India's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai during the victory ceremony of women's 49kg weightlifting competition during Tokyo Olympic 2020 on July 24, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account on day 1 as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver | Roundup
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp