Bihar Police on a mission to save minor girls from orchestra groups

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Rinku (name changed), 14, was lured for a job in Bihar with handsome salary. She was

brought from a place in West Bengal a few months ago by an orchestra organiser in Gopalganj district of Bihar.

Rinku, along with two other minor girls, was forced to dance in the orchestra and thereafter one of them was allegedly raped by a youth at an isolated place. The survivor, along with the other girls, later reported the incident to police and an FIR was lodged against the culprit.

In another incident, a minor girl was employed in an orchestra party in West Champaran and was allegedly physically exploited. Later in July this year, 6 minor girls including her were rescued following an initiative of a social activist. In the orchestra, they were allegedly being exploited physically by the owner and organisers.



Similarly, 6 minors were rescued from an orchestra unit in Rohtas district of Bihar and 5 persons were

arrested by police for forced flesh-trade.

In past, many minor girls and women were rescued from the clutches of orchestras organisers, who were lured for jobs from many states, like Maharashtra, West Bengal, UP, Odisha, Nepal and other places. They were also allegedly being exploited physically in the guise of orchestra performances.

Taking serious note of such frequently reported incidents of sexual exploitations in the orchestra groups with minor girls, the state government’s social welfare department in a first such move has directed the district magistrates and the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of districts, identified vulnerable for engaging minor girls in flesh trade in the guise of orchestras, to keep strict vigil on the functioning of musical orchestra groups and units and the artists being hired for performances by the organisers.

Raj Kumar-the director of social welfare department of state government, said that that all the orchestras and musical groups, who employ the girls, would be constantly watched by the local administrations.



Social activist Shiana Parween had written a letter on July 3 this year to the department informing that illegal activities like exploitation of girls in many orchestra groups. In the letter, the woman activist had pointed out that many organisers use the financial difficulties of families emerged in the

wake of Covid-19 pandemic to lure girls.

Social welfare director Raj Kumar the district magistrates of Bihar’s 31 districts and the SPs of 21 districts have been directed to keep strict vigil on the functioning of orchestra groups in their districts and ensure complete ban on the engagement of minor-aged girls in the orchestra.

“28 districts have started keeping watch on the orchestra groups and action would be taken upon finding minor girls being used in orchestras in the guise of musical performers”, the director said, adding that the National Human Rights Commission(Law Division) has being communicated about steps taken prevent entry of minor girls in orchestra.

In Bihar as per a rough estimate, more than 3500 orchestra groups and units are functioning in many districts.