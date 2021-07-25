Modiji solved Northeast’s 'irritating' problems, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with solving the myriad problems of the Northeast, thereby restoring peace in the region.



"A whole lot of irritating problems had not allowed peace to be established in the Northeast. Modiji is solving the problems one by one. I have seen this process very closely after becoming the Home Minister," Shah said at a programme in Guwahati.



He highlighted how the Central government solved the issue of displaced Brus and Bodo insurgency problem.



"We have finished (implemented) 90% of the clauses in the BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) pact. As regards the agreement with the Brus, land has been allotted in nine of the 14 places identified. Over 35,000 (displaced) Brus will get land to stay. They will get ration and live respectfully," Shah said.



Under the Modi government, 2,100 militants laid down arms in the Northeast, he said, adding that the peace agreement with the Karbi insurgents in Assam will be signed soon.

Only the formalities are left, he opined.

The Union Home Minister said he was confident the whole of Northeast would join the path of development by 2024, shunning the path of agitation and terrorism.



The senior BJP leader also mentioned how the party helped restore peace in Manipur.



"Over the past four and half years under BJP government in Manipur, not a single bandh was called. Previously, the state had witnessed 10 bandhs a month on an average. There was also no road blockade. The women in the state today don’t need to buy a gas cylinder at Rs 3,000. People also don’t need to buy a litre of petrol at Rs 500," Shah said, bringing back the memories of blockade days.



"If there is a will, anything is possible. A living example of it is the prevailing peace in the Northeast," the Home Minister said.



He said the development journey that Modi started in the Northeast in 2014 had continued and Modi’s concern for the region could be gauged from the fact that the PM visited the region 35 times since 2014.