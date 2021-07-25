STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Raj Kundra's employees turn witnesses in pornography racket case

The Enforcement Directorate is likely to register cases against him under money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act, sources say.

Published: 25th July 2021 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Raj Kundra (L) being taken to the Esplanade Court as he was arrested in the pornography-related case Mumbai

Raj Kundra (L) being taken to the Esplanade Court as he was arrested in the pornography-related case Mumbai, 23 July, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Four employees of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra have turned witnesses against him in the pornography racket case, informed Mumbai Police sources on Sunday.

They further added that these employees have furnished the entire information about the working of the racket to the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch, increasing trouble for Kundra.

He was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and will remain in the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch till July 27.

The property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday summoned Television actor and model Gehana Vasisth and two other people for questioning in connection with a pornography case.

Meanwhile, investigating the porn film case, Mumbai Police Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches.

As per sources, Kundra will soon face money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) cases against him as Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to register cases under these Acts against him.

Currently, the case involves the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra pornography case Pornography racket Enforcement Directorate Money laundering Foreign Exchange Management Act Mumbai Police
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp