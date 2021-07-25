STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We must move forward with 'Nation First, Always First' mantra: PM Modi

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, he noted that on the coming August 15 India will enter its 75th year of Independence.

Published: 25th July 2021 12:54 PM

PM Modi speaks while attending the Griha Pravesham program being held in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Stressing on 'Nation First, Always First' mantra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that as the country enters its 75th year of Independence, every citizen should lead a "Bharat Jodo Andolan" in the same manner as Mahatma Gandhi had led the "Bharat Chhoro Andolan".

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, he noted that on the coming August 15 India will enter its 75th year of Independence and highlighted that Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated throughout the country to mark that year.

The need of the nation is to unite and work towards national progress, Modi said.

"Just like Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) led the 'Bharat Chhoro Andolan' (Quit India movement), every Indian must lead the 'Bharat Jodo Andolan (Unite India Movement)'. It is our responsibility that we do our work in such a manner that it helps in uniting our country which is full of diversities ," Modi said.

"We have to move forward with Nation First, Always First," he asserted.

Many programmes in connection with Amrit Mahotsav are being run, the prime minister said, adding that the Ministry of Culture has started an initiative to have maximum number of Indians sing the national anthem together.

For this, a website, rashtragan.in, too has been created .

"With the help of this website, you can render the national anthem and record it, thereby getting connected with the campaign. I hope you connect yourselves with this novel initiative. In the days to come, you will get to see many such campaigns and efforts," he said.

The prime minister urged people to keep encouraging and supporting Indian athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

He called on the people to support the Indian Olympics team on social media by joining the 'Victory Punch Campaign' which has already begun.

"You also share your victory punch along with your team and cheer for India," Modi said.

Noting that on July 26 the nation will mark Kargil Vijay Diwas, the prime minister asked people of the country to pay tributes to those who made our nation proud in 1999.

Talking about his Mann Ki Baat programme, he said it celebrates positivity and collectivity.

"I am unable to take up all the inputs I receive for Mann Ki Baat but I do forward many of them to government departments concerned, he said.

In the broadcast, he also cited a study done MyGov to highlight that out of those sending messages and suggestions for Mann Ki Baat close to 75 per cent are below the age of 35 years.

"I view this as a very good indicator. Mann Ki Baat is a medium which has positivity, sensitivity. In Mann Ki Baat, we talk about positive things; its character is collective," he said.

