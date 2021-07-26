STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam, Mizoram CMs trade charges after shots fired on interstate border

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called up his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga and insisted on the maintenance of the status quo on the border.

Published: 26th July 2021 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Civilians from Mizoram fight the cops with sticks at the state border (Photo | EPS/@himantabiswa)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After weeks of a virtual faceoff between Assam and Mizoram police forces due to border disputes, fresh violence was reported from the interstate border on Monday.

Shots were fired and vehicles were damaged. It was not immediately known what triggered the violence.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called up his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga and insisted on the maintenance of the status quo on the border.

“I have just spoken to Hon’ble Chief Minister @ZoramthangaCM ji. I have reiterated that Assam will maintain the status quo and peace between the borders of our state. I have expressed my willingness to visit Aizawl and discuss these issues if need be,” the Assam CM tweeted.

Responding to him, Zoramthanga wrote on the micro blogging site: “Hon'ble @himantabiswa ji, as discussed I kindly urge that Assam Police @assampolice be instructed to withdraw from Vairengte for the safety of civilians.”

Sarma had shared a video from the site on Twitter earlier in the day and wrote: “Honble @ZoramthangaCM ji, Kolasib (Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won't listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest.”

Responding, Zoramthanga tweeted: “Dear Himantaji, after cordial meeting of CMs by Hon’ble Shri @amitshah ji, surprisingly 2 companies of Assam Police with civilians lathicharged & tear gassed civilians at Vairengte Auto Rickshaw stand inside Mizoram today. They even overrun CRPF personnel /Mizoram Police.”

In another tweet, the Mizoram CM shared a video showing a Mizo couple travelling by car that had broken windshields.

“Innocent couple on their way back to Mizoram via Cachar manhandled and ransacked by thugs and goons. How are you going to justify these violent acts?” Zoramthanga wrote tagging Assam Police.

Last week, the Assam CM had described the border situation as an eyeball to eyeball confrontation.

The two states had discussed the issue along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Shillong on Saturday.

Mizoram has a different perception of the interstate boundary which is based on the British era notification of 1875.

In a recent letter to the Assam CM, Aizawl Municipal Corporation councilor Rosiamngheta said the British government and the then Mizo chief Suakpuilala had in 1875 agreed to a point near river Dholai as the boundary between the two places. He said since then, the Mizos have accepted it and never heard of any other boundary.

But in 1933, Rosiamngheta said the British government determined the Assam boundary again without the knowledge or consent of the Mizos.

“In 1971, the NEARA Act re-identified the interstate boundary once again without the consent or knowledge of the Mizos. Much of Mizo land under British rule was included in Assam territory…

“The boundary fixation of 1971 has never been accepted by the Mizo people. Assam has wrongly claimed possession over Mizo land by fore deal due to the Mizo yearning for peace and security,” the Mizoram councilor wrote to the Assam CM.
 

