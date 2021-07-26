STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Bihar close to getting herd immunity’

On an average, Bihar has reported higher sero positivity with antibodies developed in 73% in population as compared to the national average of 67.6%.

Published: 26th July 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

RMRC staff collect blood sample of a woman during the ongoing sero survey in Bhubaneswar | IRFANA

A healthcare staff collects blood sample of a woman. (File Photo | IRFANA)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  Bihar is nearing herd immunity with a sero survey conducted in the districts of Madhubani, Purnia, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur, Arwal and Buxar, showing an encouraging indication of antibodies developed in general population and health care workers. 

In the fourth round of the survey,  Buxar which was in limelight due to 91 unidentified bodies found floating in the Ganga, reported the highest antibodies in samples with 83.8% in general public and 94.1% among healthcare workers. Madhubani reported the second highest with 77.1% sero positivity among the samples taken from 424 people while Begusarai has reported the second highest with 93% among the health care workers.

On an average, Bihar has reported higher sero positivity with antibodies developed in 73% in population as compared to the national average of 67.6%. The highest number of 424 samples was collected from Madhubani where 77.1% sero positivity was recorded among common people and only 91% recorded among healthcare workers.

In Purnia district, 408 samples were collected which showed sero positivity of 65% among the locals and 89.5% anti bodies developed among healthcare workers. The district which reported the highest sero positivity with 94.9% was Tiara village in Buxar followed by 92.7% in Tirhuta village, Madhubani district. Additional health secretary Pratyay Amrit said the people should not drop their guards. “We still have to be vigilant and follow Covid appropriate behaviour to continue with overcoming the crisis.”
 

