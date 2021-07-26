Hoarding COVID medicines: SC refuses to stay proceedings against Gambhir foundation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the proceedings against BJP MP Gautam Gambhir’s foundation in a case relating to alleged hoarding and distribution of Covid-19 medicines. A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said that at a time when people were running helter skelter for drugs, one foundation buying large amounts of medicine was not done.

“We read the papers. People were going helter skelter to procure drugs during the second wave. And then suddenly one person started distributing drugs. This is not done,” Justice Chandrachud observed. The court refused to consider the statement made by senior advocate Kailash Vasudev, appearing for Gautam Gambhir Foundation, that the petitioner was doing service to people.

“Individuals cannot distribute drugs. We saw how the common man was suffering. This cannot be done. Do you want us to go into merits?,” Justice Shah remarked while asking the petitioner to approach the Delhi High Court and seek appropriate remedy.

The plea was subsequently withdrawn. The Gautam Gambhir Foundation had moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the prosecution under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Delhi’s drugs control department had on July 17 told the Delhi High Court that it has launched prosecution against Gautam Gambhir Foundation and AAP MLAs, Imran Hussain and Praveen Kumar, before a court for allegedly illegally stocking and distributing Covid drugs during the infection’s second wave.

Based on inquires, a prosecution was launched against Gautam Gambhir Foundation on July 8 for contravening the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, said the Delhi Drugs Control Department (DDCD) in a status report.