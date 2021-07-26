STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India witnessed 4.49 lakh road accidents, 1.51 lakh deaths in 2019

The number of road accidents in 2018 was 4,67,044 and deaths were recorded at 1,51,417.

Published: 26th July 2021 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

accident road accident mishap

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 4,49,002 road accidents occurred in India in 2019, causing 1,51,113 deaths, despite the number of such road mishaps coming down during the year when compared with 2018, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that road accidents are occurring due to multiple causes such as over speeding, drunken driving, consumption of alcohol, driving on wrong side/lane, indiscipline, fault of the driver of motor vehicle, use of mobile phones during driving etc.

The number of road accidents in 2018 was 4,67,044 and deaths were recorded at 1,51,417.

Gadkari said his ministry has implemented a scheme for undertaking publicity measures and awareness campaigns on road safety to create awareness among road users through the electronic media, print media, NGOs etc.

He added that high priority has been taken to identify and rectify black spots (accident prone spots) on national highways.

Gadkari noted that safety standards for automobiles have been improved and the ministry has notified fitment of speed limiting devices on all transport vehicles.

Replying to a separate question, he said the government does not collect data on removal of liquor shops situated along the national highways as this is a state subject.

The Supreme Court of India has issued directions regarding stopping the grant of licences for sale of liquor along national and state highways and over a distance of 500 metres from the outer edge of the national or state highways or of a service lane along the highway.

"As per the orders of Hon'ble Supreme Court, the ministry has requested all the state governments and UTs, from time to time, to take necessary action for implementation of the order(s) of Hon'ble Supreme Court.

"Further, Section 185 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 provides for punishment of imprisonment or fine or both for the offence of drunken driving cases," he said.

Stating that the ministry deals with the matters related to development of national highways and providing access to properties situated along the national highways, he said the ministry has no control on the usage of and business run in these properties located beyond the Right of Way (ROW) of national highways.

Replying to another question, Gadkari said 536 persons killed and 1,655 persons injured under category of 'hit and run' in Delhi in 2019

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari road accidents accident deaths
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp