Lok Sabha adjourned again amid disruptions by Opposition over Pegasus row, farmers protest

The House ran for a few minutes as papers were laid on the table and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Opposition leaders create uproar in Lok Sabha. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2:45 PM on Monday after Opposition members raised slogans and placards on the Pegasus snooping row and the farmers' issue.

With the Opposition MPs raising slogans against the government, Kirit Solanki, who was chairing the proceedings, asked them to return to their seats and allow the House to function. However, with the protesting MPs not relenting, he adjourned the proceedings till 2:45 PM.

Earlier in the day, as soon as the House met, Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to the armed forces personnel for their valour and sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War.

On the 22nd anniversary of 'Operation Vijay', mounted to flush out Pakistani troops from the heights of Kargil, Speaker Birla also expressed his gratitude to the family members of the heroes of the Kargil War.

Members observed silence for those who made the supreme sacrifice. He also congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver in Tokyo Olympics.

Soon thereafter, opposition members trooped into the Well raising slogans, disrupting the proceedings.

While the Pegasus snooping row remained the dominant issue with the Opposition members, they also raised slogans and displayed placards in support of agitating farmers.

Some opposition members demanded the presence of the prime minister in the House and raised slogans such as "Modi sarkar jawab do" (Modi government please answer) on the Pegasus issue.

"The government wants to give a reply. If you want a reply, please go back to your seats ... people choose you to raise their issues. You are raising slogans ... this hurts the dignity of the House," Speaker Birla said.

He had then adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM.

