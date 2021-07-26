Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Aharbal area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them, he said. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which one militant was killed, the official added. The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra are being ascertained, he said, adding that the operation is in progress.