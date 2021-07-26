STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 44 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health Ministry

The ministry said that 57,48,692 vaccine doses have been administered on Monday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

Published: 26th July 2021 10:19 PM

A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)

A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 44 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

In another significant achievement, Maharashtra on Monday became the first state to inoculate more than 1 crore people with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, it said.

It said 7,20,900 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 3,49,496 doses as second in the age group 18-44 years on Monday.

Cumulatively, 14,19,55,995 persons in the age group 18-44 years across the country have received their first dose and 65,72,678 their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

