STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajya Sabha MP moves SC for snooping probe

CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas moved the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation in the alleged Pegasus snooping case. 

Published: 26th July 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

John Brittas

John Brittas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas moved the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation in the alleged Pegasus snooping case. 

Brittas, in his public interest litigation (PIL), has said that despite the “very serious nature of the allegations,” the Union government has not launched a probe but “made only a hopeful hope that the time-tested processes in our country are well-established to ensure that unauthorised surveillance does not occur.”

The CPI (M) lawmaker said that the government has neither denied nor admitted the snooping by the spyware. He has also said that the allegations lead to two inferences — either snooping was done by the Indian government or by a foreign agency. 

Brittas expressed concern that the list of those who were potential targets in India includes opposition politicians, journalists, a former Election Commissioner, and the staffer of the former SC judge accused of sexual harassment. 

“As the interceptions are said to be done in the gadgets of judges and Supreme Court staffer, there is a strong interference with the administration of justice. This is unprecedented and shocking to the conscience of the judicial system. The aspect of interception in the phones of former EC member shows that fundamentals of democracy and free and fair elections are also shaken,” he said.

The MP from Kerala claimed that if Pegasus spyware was used in an unauthorised manner, that is in violation of fundamental rights under Articles 19(1)(a) and 21 and also as a slap on the face of the right to privacy upheld by the Court in the (2017) Puttaswamy case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
John brittas Supreme court Pegasus snooping row
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp