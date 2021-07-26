STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Scientists from India, Russia, Brazil, South Africa will collaborate on Covid research

The approach which could inhibit both maturation and propagation of viruses during the infection in the host cells can help produce new COVID-19 medicines with improved production methods.

Published: 26th July 2021 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Scientists from India, Russia, Brazil and South Africa will collaborate on research that will help develop or repurpose drugs against COVID-19.

According to an official statement on Monday, the collaborative effort involving experts from bioinformatics, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, drug screening and parasitologists would be of great value for the search of new efficient drugs against COVID-19.

The consolidation of efforts, knowledge and experience of scientists and specialists from different areas will lead to the optimisation of the health system and health care in BRICS countries, the Department of Science and Technology said in the statement.

"Scientists from India, Russia, Brazil, and South Africa will work together to repurpose, validate and synthesise lead compounds against main protease and RNA replicas, the enzyme that catalyses the replication of RNA, of SARS-CoV-2," it said.

The approach which could inhibit both maturation and propagation of viruses during the infection in the host cells can help produce new COVID-19 medicines with improved production methods.

The area of multi-stage targeted inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 has emerged a few months back after the WHO announced COVID-19 as global emergency.

The multi-stage process involves viral genome replication, transcription and maturation. These are regulated by the enzymes protease and RNA replicase.

"Inhibiting these effects would be crucial to complete the dream of millions of people on this earth to develop/repurpose a drug molecule against COVID-19," it said.

The scientists will also conduct biochemical assays, including cytotoxicity lead compounds against main protease and RNA dependent RNA polymerase of SARS-CoV-2, and conduct target validation of lead compounds through molecular dynamics simulation and biochemical methods, it added.

While efforts have been made to selectively inhibit a single target enzyme of SARS-CoV-2, effective potential inhibitors against both replication and maturation machinery of SARS-CoV-2 is yet to be found.

The Department of Science and Technology will be supporting this research which brings multiple expertise from the several BRICS countries to bring a solution to the COVID-19 crisis that the world is combatting at present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp