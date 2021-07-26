Technology brought full benefit of govt schemes to common man: Ashwini Vaishnaw 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Use of technology as well as platforms such as MyGov has enabled full benefits of the government programs and schemes to reach the masses, bringing about unprecedented change and inclusive development, Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

Addressing an event to mark seven years of citizen engagement platform, MyGov, Vaishnaw said India's youth too is reaching out proactively with its ideas and suggestions to the government through MyGov, and added that the platform is now entering its eighth year with renewed vigour.

Efficient use of technology and platforms has enabled the poor and the marginalised to fully benefit from various government schemes, he said.

Mobile phones, biometric ID Aadhaar, focus on domestic manufacturing, rapid internet penetration, digital payments, e-marketplace, and many other schemes and programs have brought unprecedented changes in the lives of people, and paved the way for inclusive development, Vaishnaw added.

MyGov -- which is based on inclusive development -- has connected people from the remotest parts of the country and has given them the chance to have a voice in making government policies, he said.

Launching the `MyGov UP chapter', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted that the use of technology has brought in more transparency and ensured that government schemes and their benefits reach the masses.

In UP, the power of technology, epos machines in fair price shops, and state government portal, has led to increased efficiencies, and 15 crore people are getting full benefit of the Public Distribution System (PDS) system.

Technology not only improves the lives of people, but plugs leakages and helps in tackling corruption, he said.

He observed that UP has moved ahead swiftly on all parameters of development, and harnessed technology effectively, for the benefit of people.