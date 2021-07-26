STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC, Congress close ranks to fight Centre

A new equation between the Trinamool Congress and the Congress appears to have emerged in West Bengal with the two parties coming closer on the snooping row.

Published: 26th July 2021 08:09 AM

Mamata Banerjee, Bengal CM

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

A day before TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Delhi and her plan to meet the opposition leaders, party’s national spokesperson Derek O’Brien shared Congress’s tweet displaying party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee as a victim of Pegasus spyware snooping. Congress’s Bengal vice-president Diptiman Ghosh said the party has already extended its hand to the TMC. 

O’Brien retweeted Congress’ tweet which said, ‘PM Modi took the adage, ‘keep your enemies closer’ a 
little too far. #PegasusSnoopgate’.’  Displaying Abhishek’s photo, the Congress tweet said, ‘Aap chronology samajhiye. Target of Pegasus spyware. Who? Abhishek Banerjee-nephew of Mamata Banerjee. When? 2021. Why? West Bengal elections. Modi Govt’s insecurities are endless.’’

The word ‘’chronology’’ was used frequently by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to elaborate the implementation of contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens. 
TMC leaders admitted that the party’s political stance has changed after the poll victory in Bengal and Mamata’s emergence as a major  anti-BJP leader. “She is now eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. She is gearing up for taking the TMC into the arena of national politics,’’ said a TMC leader. 

TMC Congress West bengal pegasus snooping
