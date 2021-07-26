STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh: Man wanted in 16 criminal cases held in Mathura after gunfight

The police received a tip-off that the accused was planning to execute a crime and reached the spot to nab him.

Published: 26th July 2021 04:43 PM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By PTI

MATHURA: A 43-year-old man who was wanted in 16 criminal cases was arrested here after a brief exchange of fire, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Mahabir, sustained bullet injuries during the shootout, they said.

The police received a tip-off that the accused was planning to execute a crime and reached the spot to nab him. However, there was a brief exchange of fire and the accused was injured in the leg, police said, adding his accomplices managed to flee the spot.

The accused has been admitted to a hospital, they said. One country-made 315 bore pistol, two live and and an equal number of used cartridges, Rs 5,000 cash along with a stolen motorcycle were recovered from his possession, they said.

During interrogation, he confessed to looting a gold chain from a woman on June 26 when she was going to a temple, police added.

