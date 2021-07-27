STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AMU students say Azam Khan 'deliberately' targeted, denied bail on 'political grounds'

Khan, who was lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with cheating and many other cases, was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow recently after his health condition deteriorated.

Published: 27th July 2021 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH: Aligarh Muslim University students on Monday held a march in the campus to protest against the denial of bail to Lok Sabha member from Rampur and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan.

The students alleged that Khan was being "deliberately" targeted and denied bail on "political grounds".

Former secretary of the AMU students' union Huzaifa Aamir said students were "seriously concerned" regarding the health condition of the MP.

Khan, who was lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with cheating and many other cases, was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow recently after his health condition deteriorated.

After handing over a memorandum to AMU Proctor Mohamed Wasim Ali, addressed to the President of India, Aamir told media persons that "the AMU community was very disappointed by the role of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for not standing beside Khan who is one the founding members of the party".

He said, "Yadav's role unfortunately is limited to tokenism and issuing tweets."

The memorandum, a copy of which is also being sent to the Chief Justice of India, has urged the President to intervene in the matter for granting bail to Khan on health grounds.

It also seeks special protection for the life and security to Khan and his family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azam Khan Aligarh Muslim University
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp