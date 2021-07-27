STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Antibodies against COVID-19 seen in 90% healthcare workers of King George's Medical University

As per the results, 90 per cent of healthcare workers had COVID-19 Immunoglobulins G (IgG) spike antibodies, whereas 10 per cent did not develop any antibodies.

Published: 27th July 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Antibodies, COVID 19

For representational purposes

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Following a screening test done by the Department of Transfusion Medicine, 1,800 workers out of 2,000 healthcare workers of King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow were seen to have antibodies against COVID-19.

According to a statement by the KGMU on Tuesday, screening was done in the department of transfusion medicine by Professor Tulika Chandra under the guidance of the Honorable Vice-Chancellor of KGMU Lt. General Bipin Puri.

"Some people showing antibodies without Covid infection and vaccination is probably due to their infection remain unnoticed," said Dr Sudhir Singh, Spokeperson of KGMU.

As per the results, 90 per cent of healthcare workers had COVID-19 Immunoglobulins G (IgG) spike antibodies, whereas 10 per cent did not develop any antibodies. Among these 10 per cent healthcare workers, 5 per cent were those who had received both doses of vaccination.

In 90 per cent of healthcare workers who showed antibody level, the vaccination status is such as 68 per cent have received both doses of vaccination. The 11 per cent got their first dose of vaccination and the other 11 per cent have not been vaccinated yet.

Among 41 per cent of healthcare workers who received both doses of vaccination, they were never infected by COVID-19, which indicates that their antibodies are mainly due to vaccination. The 26 per cent of workers who have received both doses of vaccines had an infection history also.

It was also concluded that in the majority, the antibodies after infection got detected within four months of infection. Single-dose vaccination antibody status is similar to without vaccination.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
King George Medical University Covid antibodies healthcare workers of King George's Medical University
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp