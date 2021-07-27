STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam-Mizoram clashes: Congress forms seven-member panel to assess situation

The committee has been asked to submit the report of the matter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 27th July 2021 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Assam-Mizoram border clash

Locals during a clash with police personnel at Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After the violent clash between Assam and Mizoram over a border dispute, the Congress party has constituted a seven-member committee to assess the situation on the ground.

The committee has been asked to submit the report of the matter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

"A seven Members committee is to be formed with immediate effect with the following members to visit Cachar and any other area to assess the Assam - Mizoram border dispute on the ground and the ensuing violence that has cost the lives of police personnel amongst others. A detailed report of the same shall be submitted to the party thereafter," reads the All India Congress Committee's notification.

The seven-member committee comprises Assam Congress chief Bhupen Bora, the party's leader in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia, Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi, Sushmita Deb, Rockibul Hussain and Kamalakhya Dey PurKayastha.

This comes after six Assam Police personnel died in an exchange of fire with their Mizoram counterparts, said Assam BJP MLA Kaushik Rai on Monday. Rai, who visited the Silchar Medical College where the injured are admitted, said that at least 40 people were injured including three to four civilians.

"40 people injured including 3-4 civilians. As per doctors, 6 policemen have died. The Chief Minister has directed State Minister Pijush Hazarika to visit the border area," said the BJP MLA.However, according to Assam Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, around 80 people were injured in the firing from the Mizoram's side.

"Six Assam Police personnel have died and around 80 people have been injured in the firing. There was no firing from our side. Firing from the Mizoram side was similar to that by the British at Jallianwala Bagh," said Suklabaidya. 

