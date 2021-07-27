Govt ready to discuss and answer questions of Opposition in both houses of Parliament: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Following multiple adjournments in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha amid vociferous protests by the opposition over their demands, Union Minister and Deputy Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that the Centre held talks with the Opposition on Monday night and today morning, and assured them that the Government is ready to discuss all the issues and answer all questions raised in both the Houses of Parliament.

Naqvi hoped that the Opposition shall give notice of discussion in both the houses and said that the Chairman and Speaker shall decide when and as per what rules and regulations will the discussions take place.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "We had discussions with the Opposition yesterday night and even today. We repeatedly told them one thing. The Government is ready to discuss all the issues and answer all the questions the Opposition wants to raise in both the houses of Parliament. We assured them that the Government will actively participate in all the discussions irrespective of the topics that the Opposition will take up in the Parliament."

"We hope that the Opposition will give notice for discussion of the issues they like. The Chairman and Speaker will decide when and as per what rules and regulations will the discussions take place," he added.

Amid the uproar by the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon and the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11.45 am for the first time and till 12 noon for the second time today, the sixth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Earlier on Monday, the Upper House saw five adjournments as the government sought to push its legislative agenda. The House was adjourned till 12 noon, 2 pm, by 3 pm, 4 pm and 5 pm. The Lower House was adjourned thrice yesterday.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on Rahul Gandhi's "Home Minister has failed the country" remarks, Naqvi said, "The arrogance of power is till dancing over their head. Who is he to give this certificate?"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today accused the Centre of sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people, terming the clashes 'dreadful consequences.'

"Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who've been killed. I hope the injured recover soon. HM has failed the country yet again by sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people. India is now reaping its dreadful consequences," said the Congress leader in a tweet.