Gujarat govt to give Rs 2,000 monthly aid to children who have lost a parent to COVID-19

At least 776 children, who lost both parents to the infection, received the first monthly instalment of Rs 4,000 each under the Bal Seva Yojna, earlier this month.

Published: 27th July 2021 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

A woman holds on to two children as they wait their turn to get tested for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced that children who have lost a parent to COVID-19 will get a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 under the existing scheme of Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojna.

Earlier, only children who had lost both their parents to the disease were covered under the scheme and were eligible to get a monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 till they turn 21, and if they chose to go for higher studies after the age of 21, they would receive Rs 6,000 per month till they turn 24.

The state government has now decided to extend the benefit of this scheme to children who have lost one of their parents to COVID-19, said Sunaina Tomar, additional chief secretary of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, in a written communication to district collectors.

On August 2, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will launch this scheme for such children, by transferring the first monthly instalment of Rs 2,000 into the bank accounts of each beneficiary child identified by the authorities, Tomar stated in the letter.

She further asked the district collectors to open bank accounts for eligible children within three days.

