STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Modi consults senior colleagues to break deadlock

Some of the senior ministers later called on the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, while Goyal invited Opposition leaders to tea in the evening. 

Published: 27th July 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday went in a huddle, with the Opposition hardening stance over their demand for a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held consultations with senior colleagues to find a way to break the Parliament logjam. 

Deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh, leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah and the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi attended the meeting with the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister is learnt to have asked the ministers to initiate outreach with the Opposition parties, besides consultations with the presiding officers of the two Houses, to find ways to restore normalcy in Parliament proceedings. 

Some of the senior ministers later called on the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, while Goyal invited Opposition leaders to tea in the evening. While the government remains firm not to yield to the conditions reportedly set by the Opposition parties for taking up discussions on the Pegasus snooping issue, in the presence of the Prime Minister and the Minister for Home Affairs and a reply by either of them, the NDA is seeking to impress upon the Opposition leaders to stick to conventions.  

The government, on the other hand, also appears determined to push the legislative business in the two Houses of Parliament even if the chaos continues and Opposition parties don’t show flexibility in their stand, said a senior BJP functionary.  

The government appears ready to allow the Opposition parties to hold short discussions on three issues of their choice, namely the Pegasus snooping controversy, protests by the farmers and price rise, besides also agreeing for three calling attention in a tradeoff for the official business carried out in the House. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
modi parliament logjam
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp