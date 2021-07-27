STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned for the fifth time till 2:30 pm

Soon after starting the business, there has been sloganeering by the Opposition MPs over the farmers' agitation, Pegasus Project and other issues.

Published: 27th July 2021 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament,

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2:30 pm on Tuesday, the fifth time since the House convened for the day, amid continuous protests by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping row and farm laws.

As the House reassembled at 2 pm, Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the Chair, asked the protesting members to go back to their seats.

When the House met in the morning, Speaker Om Birla led the members in paying tributes to Anerood Jugnauth, former president of Mauritius, and Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda, the first president of Zambia.

As the proceedings began at 11 am, the Opposition members trooped into the Well shouting slogans and raising banners.

Members of Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and TMC were protesting over the Pegasus snooping issue, while the BSP, SP and Shiromani Akali Dal were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said by disrupting the proceedings, the Opposition is not allowing the ministers to do their duty of replying to questions.

The speaker repeatedly urged the protesting members to go back to their seats.

"Do not compete with each other in sloganeering. Compete with each other to raise people's issues," he said.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar took a swipe at the protesting Opposition members and said if they are concerned about farmers, they should allow the proceedings of the House to continue.

He made the remarks while replying to a supplementary query related to an insurance scheme for farmers during the Question Hour as the Opposition members continued with their sloganeering on various issues, including the Pegasus spying row and the agriculture laws.

"There are around 15 questions related to farmers. If the Opposition members are really concerned about farmers, they should listen to what the government has to say," Tomar said.

"Disruptions are lowering the decorum of the House," he said. As the protests continued, the House was first adjourned till 11.45 am.

When the House met for the second time in the day, the protests continued, leading to another adjournment till 12 noon.

As the Lok Sabha reassembled at 12 noon, Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, asked the protesting members to discuss their issues and said the government is ready to answer their questions.

"Please go back to your seats. Please cooperate," he said.

As the protests continued, Agrawal adjourned the House till 12. 30 pm.

Later, amid the unrelenting protests, Agrawal again adjourned the Lok Sabha proceedings till 2 pm.

