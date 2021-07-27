STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha adjourned over Pegasus row till 2 pm

Soon after the members met at 12 noon and Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced the Question Hour, the Opposition members stormed into the well and started raising slogans against the government.

Published: 27th July 2021 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | Youtube)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice in the pre-lunch period on Tuesday amid continued uproar by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping controversy.

Soon after the members met at 12 noon and Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced the Question Hour, the Opposition members stormed into the well and started raising slogans against the government.

The deputy chairman's repeated pleas to the protesting members to take their seats and allow the Question Hour to function did not yield any results.

"This is the Question Hour, kindly go to your seats," Harivansh said amid continued sloganeering by the Opposition members.

The deputy chairman said they are depriving others from asking questions and requested the protesting members to follow the rules as they are flouting Covid norms.

"Members who are in the well are snatching the rights of others," he said.

Deputy leader of the House Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "The kind of words and language being used by the Opposition members for the prime minister is highly objectionable."

He also said the protesting Opposition members are violating the coronavirus protocol as they are raising slogans in the well without wearing masks.

As the Opposition members continued their sloganeering, the deputy chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm.

The Rajya Sabha has failed to transact any business ever since the Monsoon Session started on July 19.

There has only been a discussion on Covid management so far in the House.

Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned after the laying of papers as the Opposition members continued to raise slogans and disrupted the proceedings.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged the members to allow the House to function but the unrelenting Opposition continued with its protests over the Pegasus snooping row.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha aadjourned Pegasus row monsoon session of Parliament
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp