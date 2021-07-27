STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Muslims bag major share of minority scholarships

The break-up of scholarships sanctioned during the last three years showed Sikhs got 7.88 per cent, Buddhists 2.70 per cent,  Jains 1,23 per cent and Parsis 0.014 per cent, respectively.

Published: 27th July 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Scholarship

Image for representational purpose only

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Of the total scholarships sanctioned for minority communities from 2018 to 2021, Muslims have received 76 per cent,  followed by Christians at 12.04 per cent, according to data submitted by the Ministry of Minority Affairs in Parliament.

The break-up of scholarships sanctioned during the last three years showed Sikhs got 7.88 per cent, Buddhists 2.70 per cent,  Jains 1,23 per cent and Parsis 0.014 per cent, respectively. According to the 2011 Census, Muslims constitute 73.66 per cent of the total minority population, followed by Christians at 11.9 per cent. While Sikhs constitute 8.91 per cent, Buddhists form 3.61 per cent. Parsis constitute 0.02 per cent of India’s minority population.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs implements pre-matric, post-matric, merit-cum-means based scholarship schemes and the Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme for the educational empowerment of students belonging to six notified minority communities — Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Muslim, Parsi and Sikh in all states/UTs across the country.

During the last seven years, more than 4.52 crore beneficiaries have been provided scholarships through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), according to the ministry. Of the total beneficiaries, 53 per cent are female, it said.

With the launch of the NSP in 2015-16 and its revamped version in 2016-17, the three scholarship schemes for minorities are being implemented through DBT mode. The NSP has features which help eliminate middlemen, and ghost beneficiaries. During 2016-17 to 2020-21, a total of 9,35,977 fake and ineligible applicants were identified and removed from NSP, according to the ministry. On assessing the number of minorities living below the poverty line, there was no separate assessment available, said the ministry in reply to a query.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
scholarship minority scholarships muslims
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp