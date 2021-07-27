STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Plea in Supreme Court seeks setting up of international task force on COVID-19 deaths

The plea in the top court has also sought directions that this international task force should report to the top court where did the delta variant originate from.

Published: 27th July 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

COVID deaths, coronavirus death, cremation, funeral

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre to set up an international task force of experts to find out the extent to which the new COVID-19 virus strain was responsible for the deaths in India from April to June this year.

The plea in the top court, filed by Mumbai-based Pankaj Phadnis, a researcher and a trustee of Abhinav Bharat Congress, has also sought directions that this international task force should report to the top court where did the delta variant originate from.

"A recent report coauthored by the former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India confirms the existence of a War like situation by suggesting that as many 3.9 million Indians have been killed in the last three months by the second wave of the pandemic.

The monumental tragedy is not yet over.

"We are all forced to live under serious restrictions waiting for the next attack, the third wave. The origin of the Wuhan virus that led to the pandemic of COVID-19 is subject matter of international investigation. Origins of the Delta variant of the Wuhan virus that seems to have killed 3.9 million Indians in less than three months; are today not known.

"This variant first found in India is now the dominant virus strain in the world bringing opprobrium upon India in the eyes of the world," the plea said.

The petition also seeks a direction to the Union of India to scientifically keep track of any further mutation that may occur in future and not be caught unawares as it was when the Delta variant emerged.

The plea contends that these steps will go a long way (together with COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination) in preventing further tragedy in the form of a third wave.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Supreme Court
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp