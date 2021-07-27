STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tourism economy fell by 42.8%, estimated 14.5 million jobs were lost in Q1 of 2020-21: Government

It picked up slightly to post a fall of 79.5 per cent in Q2 and that of 64.3 per cent in Q3. A significant number of jobs were lost in the tourism sector once the lockdown was implemented.

Published: 27th July 2021 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tourism economy fell by nearly 43 per cent and an estimated 14.5 million jobs were lost in the first quarter of 2020-21 as the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown decimated the sector which directly employed 34.8 million people in the country the year before, according to details provided by the government in Parliament.

The situation improved slightly in the second and third quarters of 2020-21. In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said, "As per the results of the study conducted by National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), due to the overall economic slowdown during 2020-21, tourism economy or tourism direct gross value added (TDGVA) saw a fall of 42.8 % in Q1; 15.5 % in Q2 and fall of 1.1 % in Q3."

He also said that due to a significant drop in tourist arrivals and hence tourism expenditure during the pandemic, it is estimated that TDGVA plummeted by as much as 93.3 per cent in Q1 of 2020-21 over its level in the same quarter of previous year.

"It picked up slightly to post a fall of 79.5 per cent in Q2 and that of 64.3 per cent in Q3. A significant number of jobs were lost in the tourism sector once the lockdown was implemented. 14.5 million Jobs during Q1, 5.2 million during Q2 and 1.8 million jobs during Q3 are expected to have been lost as compared to estimated 34.8 million jobs in the pre-pandemic period of 2019-20 (direct jobs)," Reddy informed the House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tourism COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst in Dacchan area of J&K's Kishtwar district (Screengreab)
Cloudburst in J&K: 7 people dead, 17 rescued, more rainfall to continue
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp