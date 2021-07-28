STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra haven't framed rules under Disabilities Act: Union govt

The Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, have also not framed rules under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Published: 28th July 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Disabilities Act wheelchair

Express Illustration

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, have not framed rules under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the Centre said on Wednesday.

Responding to another question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik gave the list of the states/UTs which have set up special courts as mandated under the RPwD Act, which include Assam, Kerala, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

"According to the information available with this ministry, the states of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra and UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu have not framed Rules under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016," she said in a written reply.

The minister also said that the post of chairperson, Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) has been lying vacant since September 15, 2015.

The additional charge of the post has been given to the secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities or the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) since then, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disabilities Act
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst in Dacchan area of J&K's Kishtwar district (Screengreab)
Cloudburst in J&K: 7 people dead, 17 rescued, more rainfall to continue
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp