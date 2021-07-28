Assam reports 1,436 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more fatalities

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,61,455 on Tuesday as 1,436 more people tested positive for the infection, while 18 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,180, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin.

Four coronavirus deaths were reported from Dibrugarh while Bishwanath, Morigaon, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia reported two deaths each.

Cachar, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Kamrup Rural, Kamrup Metro, and Lakhimpur reported one death each. The current death rate is 0.92 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

Currently, the number of active cases in the state is 13,688. The highest number of new cases were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district at 169, followed by Golaghat (131), Lakhimpur (122), and Nagaon (78).

With the detection of 1,436 new COVID patients from 1,55,495 sample tests conducted on Tuesday, the state reported a positivity rate of 0.92 per cent for the day. Altogether 1,81,70,677 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far.

As many as 1,312 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,41,240. A total of 1,02,05,495 beneficiaries have been inoculated, of whom 18,36,793 received both doses.